Walking White Rock streets now a danger, senior says

Helga Egger, 82, makes her way to Save-On-Foods. She shared concerns with gravel patches along her route. (Aaron Hinks photo)

An 82-year-old resident, who moved to White Rock from South Surrey two years ago because of its walkability, says she can no longer safely maneuver the city’s streets.

“I’m cheesed off,” Helga Egger told Peace Arch News Thursday.

Egger – who walks with either a cane or walker, depending on the day – indicated it’s only a matter of time before somebody gets hurts.

The danger, she said, is gravel patches along Johnston Road between her condo in the 1400-block of George Street and Save-On-Foods (1641 152 St.), and she usually walks the route twice each week.

She said she takes extra caution when travelling near the loose gravel, as her cane or walker could slip, and she already has one bad knee.

“There’s rough patches with gravel… How are old people supposed to get around?”

Egger says she understands that the work needs to be done, but she took issue with the city for approving several construction projects at the same time and impacting both sides of Johnston Road.

“They have too many things going on all at once. It’s crazy. Driving is a nuisance, too. Too many projects all at once.”

Between Egger’s condo and the Save-On-Foods, there are currently two residential developments taking place (14-storey building at 15241 Thrift Ave., and a 23-storey building at 1575 George St.), with another 26-storey building coming in at Royal Plaza (1588 Johnston Rd.). Built by RDG White Rock, the Royal Plaza building is to include 178 apartments and at least four commercial shops.

All are on the east side of Johnston Road, however, the city is also currently in the process of its Johnston Road Streetscape Revitalization project. The Johnston Road “beautification” project includes new sidewalks, “convenient” crosswalks, rain gardens, treed seating areas as well, as “the gateway into our beautiful City by the Sea.”

Joined by a reporter for a walk on Johnston Road on Friday morning, Egger was critical of Mayor Wayne Baldwin.

“I think ol’ Baldwin should walk here,” Egger said, noting she had previously “cornered” him and asked: “What have you done?”

“He said ‘it wasn’t me,’” she said.

Egger told PAN the mayor said it was a previous council that was responsible for the number of construction projects now taking place.

“I said, ‘you’ve got to be kidding me….’ It’s too late now, he buggered everything up. I did tell him and I felt a lot better after I did.”

Egger said she moved to White Rock – after spending 30 years in Ocean Park – because she wanted to be self-sufficient.

“I get really angry. They closed the Buy-Low. That was so terrible for the older people here.”

Buy-Low Foods – White Rock’s only large grocery store – was closed last fall to make way for two 15-and-16-storey apartment buildings at the northwest corner of Thrift Avenue and Johnston Road, bringing in another 229 apartments.

“They did a number on the White Rock people, especially the older ones,” Egger said.

Earlier this week, the city abandoned the $1 million gateway archway project, after spending months drafting plans and consulting public feedback on the sketches.

The city’s gateway committee heard at a meeting last month that there was very little negative feedback reported on its public-feedback questionnaires.

By 2021, there will be at least 732 apartments constructed along a 600-metre stretch of Johnston Road between Roper Avenue and North Bluff Road, the majority are to be multiple-bedroom suites.

Baldwin and city chief administration officer Dan Bottrill did not respond to an emailed request for comment Friday.