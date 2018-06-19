(Delta police department photo)

Warmer weather sees more impaired drivers, DPD says

Delta police are reminding drivers to not drink or do drugs before getting on the road

Summer weather means more impaired drivers were caught by Delta police over the weekend.

In a press release sent out today (June 19), Delta police said they dealt with nine impaired drivers over the weekend, likely because of the hot weather.

“We understand that with the nicer weather people may be getting together with friends and family, barbecuing, having a few drinks,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs coordinator for Delta police, said. “But our officers want to make sure that your night ends on a good note, and not with a big fine for impaired driving, or worse, in a crash.”

The drivers were given penalties that ranged from 24-hour suspensions to criminal impaired charges. Some were impaired from alcohol, others from drugs.

“A growing number of Delta Police officers are now trained to recognize drug-impaired drivers, and that’s being reflected in the number of drivers facing penalties for impaired driving,” she said.

In Ladner, an “N” driver was given a 24-hour driving prohibition on June 16, as well as a violation ticket for driving contrary to restrictions, for being drug-impaired while driving. An impaired driver in North Delta caused a two-vehicle crash just after midnight on June 17, and is now facing charges. Impaired driving is also suspected in another crash that took place on Highway 17 over the weekend.

Leykauf noted in the press release that the police department’s Summer Counterattack initiative will be starting soon, putting additional officers on the road to target impaired drivers.

“Before you drink – or do drugs – have a plan for how you’ll get safely home,” she said.


