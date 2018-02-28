WATCH: Gas price war in Langley?

One station is offering gas for 119.9, the lowest in the Lower Mainland.

Langley currently has the lowest gas prices in the Lower Mainland, as a minor gas price war seems to have started.

Super Save Gas, at 56th Avenue and the Langley Bypass, has cars lined up around the corner and backing up onto the Bypass to buy gas at $1.19 a litre.

Meanwhile, the average price in the rest of Metro Vancouver is between $1.44 and $1.49 a litre. Even in Abbotsford, where taxes on gas are lower, prices are hovering at around $1.35 to $1.37 per litre.

The average price in Metro Vancouver is $1.47 cents a litre, according to website GasBuddy.com.

Several other gas stations within a kilometre have lowered their prices as well, with some stations on the Bypass and Fraser Highway selling gas for about $1.24 or $1.23 per litre.

Super Save Gas did not immediately respond to questions about why they have priced their gas lower at their outlet on 56th Avenue.

The last major gas price war in the Lower Mainland was in 2001, when gas was as low as 60 cents a litre for a time.

Another gas price war in 1998 was linked to Super Save Gas – Super Save sold more than 50 gas stations in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island to U.S. gas retailer Arco, which slashed prices for months. Gas was selling for as low as 35.9 cents for months into early 1999.

By mid-2001, Arco was already pulling out of local gas station ownership, selling stations and allowing leases to expire.

Alberta's top court upholds injunction against drug testing of Suncor workers 2012
Companies appeal fines in B.C. sawmill explosions that killed four workers

Teen shooting survivors ‘need to know they’re making a difference’

Peace Arch anti-gun rally to be repeated March 14 at South Surrey border

Surrey’s Panthers win silver in a basketball thriller

Tweedsmuir junior boys place second in B.C. basketball championships

Vegas shooting survivor from Surrey retraces steps at concert site, honoured at hockey game

Kevin Sears wore his custom ‘Vegas Strong’ jersey to Knights-Canucks contest

Drop in crime, increase in ‘vibrancy’ celebrated by Newton BIA

Newton business group’s AGM focuses on ‘optimism we have for the future’

Langley benefits from gas war

Drivers line up at Super Save Gas on Langley Bypass for $1.19 gas

Surrey’s Sanehpreet Basra looks to provincials after training with NextGEN field hockey team

Member of Panthers Field Hockey Club says training camp in California was ‘intense’ but fun

Refunds given out for Hedley concerts

Amid sexual misconduct allegations some Hedley fans regret buying tickets

Hate daylight saving? Don’t tell Linda Larson

Liberal MLA urging out-of-riding supporters of her bill to write government and their own MLAs

Canadian air force drops raft on Florida home

A woman was injured after a raft fell from the sky and crashed through the roof of her Florida home

B.C. government asks residents for feedback on oil spill prevention plans

Environment Minister believes British Columbians have a “personal connection” with the environment

Alberta’s top court upholds injunction against drug testing of Suncor workers 2012

This ruling is considered a small victory by the union battling over testing since

Companies appeal fines in B.C. sawmill explosions that killed four workers

The owners of the Lakeland mill in Prince George and the Babine mill in Burns Lake want a review

Grieving mom selling signed Handmaid’s Tale to help sick friend of her late son

Feb. 28 is Paul Chung’s last treatment of a life-saving drug and he’s terrified what the future holds.

