WATCH: Gas price war in Langley?

One station is offering gas for 119.9, the lowest in the Lower Mainland.

Langley currently has the lowest gas prices in the Lower Mainland, as a minor gas price war seems to have started.

Super Save Gas, at 56th Avenue and the Langley Bypass, has cars lined up around the corner and backing up onto the Bypass to buy gas at $1.19 a litre.

Meanwhile, the average price in the rest of Metro Vancouver is between $1.44 and $1.49 a litre. Even in Abbotsford, where taxes on gas are lower, prices are hovering at around $1.35 to $1.37 per litre.

The average price in Metro Vancouver is $1.47 cents a litre, according to website GasBuddy.com.

Several other gas stations within a kilometre have lowered their prices as well, with some stations on the Bypass and Fraser Highway selling gas for about $1.24 or $1.23 per litre.

Super Save Gas did not immediately respond to questions about why they have priced their gas lower at their outlet on 56th Avenue.

The last major gas price war in the Lower Mainland was in 2001, when gas was as low as 60 cents a litre for a time.

Another gas price war in 1998 was linked to Super Save Gas – Super Save sold more than 50 gas stations in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island to U.S. gas retailer Arco, which slashed prices for months. Gas was selling for as low as 35.9 cents for months into early 1999.

By mid-2001, Arco was already pulling out of local gas station ownership, selling stations and allowing leases to expire.