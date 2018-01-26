This male water buffalo visited two Langley Christian schools before being corralled late Friday morning. Submitted photo

Wayward buffalo pays visit to elementary school, high school campuses

Students and staff stayed inside until animal was corralled.

This story is no bull.

A male water buffalo escaped from a neighbouring farm and roamed around Langley Christian Elementary School, before making its way to Langley Christian’s middle and high school.

The bull started wandering around the elementary school property just before 10 a.m., said school principal Susan Dick.

“It went to the swings, and the very edge of our property,” Dick said. “It made its way off our property and started charging west down 48 Avenue and ended up on our middle/high school property.”

LAPS (Langley Animal Protection Society) was called to corral the animal and return it to its farm. They responded right away, Dick explained.

“They were ultimately successful in getting it back,” Dick said.

LAPS animal control officer Chloe Buskell used her vehicle to help assist the owner in getting the bull home, noted LAPS executive director Jayne Nelson.

“She blocked driveways to stop the bull from deviating from its path home,” Nelson said.

During the time the bull wandering around school property, the elementary school campus was put on hold and secure, meaning the students were kept in their classrooms. Parents of pre-schoolers had to wait until all was clear, before picking up their children.

“It was huge, absolutely huge,” Dick said, estimating that the animal weighed 2,000 pounds. “The farmer came across (to the school) to apologize. He said it was gentle but definitely agitated.”

The students watched the action from safety of their classrooms.

“They were definitely excited and had to be reminded that this is a very big animal,” Dick said. “It was a bull but I never called it a bull, I just called it a water buffalo. We told the students that the animal was agitated and yelling at it or banging on the windows was not going to help.”

Luckily, none of the students or the staff were injured and the water buffalo is secured.

“For the kids it’s just one of those stories they can recount to grandchildren for years to come,” Dick said. “I know I’m going to remember it.”

 

