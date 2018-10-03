(Tra Nguyen/Unsplash)

West Vancouver teachers ask for ‘workforce housing’ as rents shoot up

Mayor Michael Smith says without affordable housing, eventually no one will be able to hire

As rents continue to rise in the Lower Mainland, teachers from one city in the region are asking for “workforce housing” so they can afford to live closer to work.

West Vancouver Teachers Association president Renee Willock recently polled her members about their interest in the district’s proposal to build a 170-unit rental apartment, at 2195 Gordon Ave., to be used as workforce housing.

“Very few of our teachers live in West Vancouver, they’re all commuting,” said Willock. “Eighty per cent of our members would be interested.”

READ MORE: B.C. rent increases capped to inflation, 2.5% for 2019

At least half the units would be offered at 30 per cent below market rates, on a former Vancouver Coastal Health property bought by the district in 2014. The proposal is set to go to public consultation this fall.

Willock said forcing their teachers to “commute very, very long distances” is bad for not only the teachers, but for student who rely on them, as teachers rush home to beat traffic instead of staying after class, coaching sports or participating in other school or community events.

Mayor Michael Smith, who is not running for re-election, doesn’t foresee a backlash from residents on designating the building for workers because they understand the challenge.

“If a business hires someone, or a school hires a new teacher, as soon as they get offered a job closer to home they leave West Vancouver,” said Smith.

Willock pointed to Ecole Pauline Johnson Elementary, which lost 13 teachers last year as more jobs opened closer to the teachers’ homes. “That’s almost all the teachers at the school.”

READ MORE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal

Smith said the sheer number of workers commuting is just adding to gridlock on North Shore crossings already struggling to keep up traffic.

“We really have a crisis when it comes to new rental accommodation… we haven’t built a new rental building in 50 years,” he said. “We need accommodation that targets younger people.”

The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in West Van is $2,434 – one of the highest in the region. In comparison, two-bedroom rent in Vancouver’s downtown is nearly $200 less per month.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Opposition questions B.C. lawsuit against opioid makers
Next story
How will Kitimat house thousands of workers for new LNG plant?

Just Posted

Surrey’s Halloween train gets rolling this weekend

Event runs daily Oct. 5 to 31, ‘Scream’ train starts Oct. 19

Sandhu decries ‘dirty’ Surrey politics while RCMP seek alleged election fraud ‘victims’

RCMP says it’s only received ‘third-party’ allegations so far

UPDATE: Surrey removes 1,060 election signs near intersections that violate city rules

City staff originally estimated about 200 signs were in violation of Surrey’s election sign rules

Delta actors bring WWI to life at Ladner’s Kirkland House

The re-enactment was in honour of the 100th anniversary of armistice and its effect on Deltans

Surrey candidates, slates say campaign signs should be banned on public property

City says it began taking down 1,060 signs in violation of election sign rules on Oct. 1

South Surrey turkeys spared

Pearl and Sterling will not wind up on the Thanksgiving table

One man is dead after shooting incident in Fraser Valley mall parking lot

Mission RCMP, IHIT on scene at Junction Mall after late night shooting

Rookie sensation Pettersson scores 1st NHL goal as Canucks whip Flames 5-2

Vancouver burns Calgary in home opener

Feds restart Indigenous pipeline consultations

First Nations are greeting the consultation launch with some caution

Tories defend focus on transfer of offender to healing lodge

Conservatives raise the brutal details of Tori Stafford’s killing daily in the House of Commons

Feds beef up bill to prevent foreign interference in Canadian elections

Making it easier for Canadians to vote and harder for foreign entities to interfere

Lower Mainland school board denies trustee’s $4,000 reimbursement request for Prague trip

Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld attended psychiatric conference in Europe in July; board votes 5-2 against pay back

Northeast B.C. community cut off by slide has heat, power, but no answers

The slow-moving slide has carried away the only road leading to the neighbourhood south of Fort St. John

Six UBC employees allege discrimination based on disability, pregnancy

Workers go to the BC Human Rights Tribunal because they can be let go without valid reason

Most Read

l -->