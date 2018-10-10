Passengers disembark from WestJet’s first-ever flight into Cranbrook. Paul Rodgers photo.

WestJet bans some staff from off-duty cannabis use

The marijuana ban will be for staff in certain “safety-sensitive positions” even when they aren’t at work

WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it will follow the lead of rival Air Canada in banning marijuana use for staff in certain “safety-sensitive positions” even when they aren’t at work.

The company says it updated its alcohol and drug policy in preparation for legalization of recreational cannabis use next week.

Spokeswoman Morgan Bell says employees were notified of the changes on Tuesday morning.

She says marijuana is being treated differently than alcohol, which is banned for certain staff members within 12 hours of coming on duty.

Bell said WestJet’s list of affected positions would be similar to Air Canada’s, which includes flight and cabin crew members, flight dispatchers, aircraft maintenance engineers and station attendants.

The new WestJet policy also includes a prohibition on possession or distribution of cannabis on company property while on duty or attending a company social function.

“We believe these changes reflect our reputation as an industry leader in safety and our expectations that all employees report fit for duty and remain fit for duty at work,” said Bell.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP ask for help finding missing man

Darshan Singh Padam, 58, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the 8500-block of 128th Street

Surrey Business Excellence Awards nominees named

The 20th annual dinner event will be held in early November

Suspect sought in May 5 shooting in Surrey

Surrey Mounties are still looking for Allan Jesse Hiscock, 46

White Rock candidate launches empty house registry

Christian Lane to collect data of vacant houses in White Rock

Former Delta resident charged following North Delta Public Safety Building fire

Corey Mario Tavares, 30, is facing three arson-related counts in relation to the incident on Oct. 6

High demand: A look into how undocumented foreign workers fill B.C.’s construction jobs

This series highlights the challenges that undocumented construction workers face.

WestJet bans some staff from off-duty cannabis use

The marijuana ban will be for staff in certain “safety-sensitive positions” even when they aren’t at work

Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs and encourages fans to vote

Swift announced on Sunday who she was voting for, breaking her long-standing refusal to discuss anything politics

Hurricane Michael roars towards Florida coast on northern course

The category 4 hurricane is expected to pass south of Nova Scotia later this week

‘It’s my life’s work’: B.C. Lions coach offers reward for missing items

The laptop and hard drive contain Jarious Jackson’s notes, including ‘thousands and thousands of (football) plays.’

VIDEO: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

Homes within several kilometres were placed under an evacuation order as a precaution

Crews tackle 2nd fire on barge loaded with cars in Fraser River in 2 months

The fire broke out on a vessel docked near a recycling yard on the river not far from the Pattullo Bridge.

Arrests made after meth ‘super lab’ discovered in B.C.

Charges have now been laid against three Okanagan men

Canucks stumble on road, fall 5-3 to Hurricanes

Vancouver drops second straight game away from home

Most Read

l -->