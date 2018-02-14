(Contributed photo)

WestJet diverts flight in B.C. due to fire warning light

Plane landed without incident in Prince George.

Passengers aboard a scheduled WestJet Encore flight from Fort St. John to Vancouver had an unexpected stopover when their plane was diverted to Prince George.

WestJet says in a statement that flight 3205 had taken off from North Peace Regional Airport Wednesday morning for a flight to Vancouver when a fire detection warning light activated.

As a precaution the pilots declared an emergency and the Bombardier Q400 turboprop, carrying 44 passengers and 4 crew, landed without incident in Prince George.

Everyone aboard got out safely and all the luggage was removed from the plane.

WestJet says a preliminary inspection of the aircraft revealed no sign of fire.

The company says another aircraft was brought in from Calgary to take the passengers to their final destination.

The Canadian Press

WestJet diverts flight in B.C. due to fire warning light

Most Read

