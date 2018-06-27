White Rock archway redesigned

White Rock council is to review additional archway design options for its $1 million gateway project.

City staff recommended at council’s regular meeting Monday evening that council move forward with one of the five options redesigned from an original three. However, that recommendation was rejected.

“I’m uncomfortable with this, asking us tonight to decide on something we have not seen or considered. I’m going to refer this to the next council meeting,” Coun. Lynne Sinclair said.

The city’s gateway feature selection committee requested the redesigned options May 30 because the previous three designs – released last month – were not unique to White Rock.

The option recommended by city staff Monday evening included lighthouse-style lights, the weaving metal work, and art on each pillar.