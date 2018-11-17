White Rock breaks temperature record

White Rock was the hottest spot in all of Canada Friday (Nov. 16) at 15.7 C.
The city previously held a record for 15.2 C in 2008. The coldest temperature recorded in White Rock on Nov. 16 was in 1955 at -8.3 C.
While White Rock was the hottest city in the country on Friday, the coldest temperature recorded was -42.8 C in Eureka, Nunavut. In B.C. the coldest temperature recorded was -24.9 C at the Fort Nelson Airport.
Along with White Rock, four other weather stations across the province broke temperature records.
