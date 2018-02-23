Misty Fredericks (right), with her daughter Angelina, stands in front of the window she painted in her Maple Street rental house to protest what she claims is a ‘demoviction’ by Oviedo Developments. (File photo)

White Rock ‘demoviction’ notice cancelled

Residential Tenancy Branch agrees landlord did not give proper notice

The Residential Tenancy Branch has ruled in favour of a White rock mother who disputed a “demoviction” notice from Oviedo Developments.

Misty Fredericks had told Peace Arch News that Oviedo haven’t given her proper notice to vacant the house she has been renting at 1569 Maple St., which is to be demolished as part of the site of a temporary sales centre for the company’s planned multi-storey development on Findlay Street.

Oviedo CEO Kanwar Dhamrait disagreed, telling PAN that the company has given her “everything as per regulations.”

Following a hearing on Wednesday, RTB arbitrator M. Lee ruled the notice to vacate “is cancelled and of no force or effect.”

“This tenancy continues until it is ended in accordance with the Act,” the decision states.

More to come…

Previous story
Suspect sought in South Surrey taxi robbery

Just Posted

Suspect sought in South Surrey taxi robbery

Armed man threatened driver, then fled on foot, police say

Surrey man killed while being Good Samaritan on Coquihalla: ‘He couldn’t help but help people’

GoFundMe page has raised more than $15K in honour of 35-year-old Nicholas Funke

Fake guns, real danger

‘It is human nature for people to react as if it was a real weapon’

UPDATE: 10-20 cm of snow expected Friday in Lower Mainland

Snowfall warning in effect from North Shore mountains out to Hope

Surrey crews out in ‘full force’ preparing for snow

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says city crews are out salting and sanding 24 hours a day

B.C. Games open with Olympic touch

The 2018 B.C. Winter Games kicked off in Kamloops

Former Canuck Roberto Luongo addresses Florida shooting victims

Parkland, Fla., resident, delivers speech before Florida Panthers’ first home game since tragedy

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kelowna skier Kesley Serwa adds to Canada’s gold medals

Despite losses in men’s hockey and curling, Canadian women won medals in ski cross and figure skating

VIDEO: Historic cricket league aims to get Surrey into the game

As new season approaches, British Columbia Mainland Cricket League looks to hit it out of the ground

5 to start your day

Up to 20 cm of snow expected in parts of Lower Mainland, possible bridge lane closures, and more

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community now faces six murder charges

Bruce McArthur now charged with murders of six men: Toronto police

Trump suggests more guns in schools to combat shootings

Trump floats two-step plan for gun control: More guns, more control

Second Russian athlete tests positive for doping at Olympics

Russian Bobsled Federation states a drug-test sample that pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva gave on Sunday was positive.

Indigenous leaders call for change after ‘system fails’ Tina Fontaine

‘All of us should be ashamed’: Calls for change after jury finds Raymond Cormier not guilty

Most Read

l -->