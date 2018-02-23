White Rock ‘demoviction’ notice cancelled

Misty Fredericks (right), with her daughter Angelina, stands in front of the window she painted in her Maple Street rental house to protest what she claims is a ‘demoviction’ by Oviedo Developments. (File photo)

The Residential Tenancy Branch has ruled in favour of a White rock mother who disputed a “demoviction” notice from Oviedo Developments.

Misty Fredericks had told Peace Arch News that Oviedo haven’t given her proper notice to vacant the house she has been renting at 1569 Maple St., which is to be demolished as part of the site of a temporary sales centre for the company’s planned multi-storey development on Findlay Street.

Oviedo CEO Kanwar Dhamrait disagreed, telling PAN that the company has given her “everything as per regulations.”

Following a hearing on Wednesday, RTB arbitrator M. Lee ruled the notice to vacate “is cancelled and of no force or effect.”

“This tenancy continues until it is ended in accordance with the Act,” the decision states.

More to come…