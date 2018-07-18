Officer with the Mounties’ Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team takes paraphernalia from a Parker Street home in May 2016. (File photo)

White Rock drug-house sentencing set for the fall

Frederic Dwayne Wilson to learn fate Oct. 30

A man who pleaded guilty to a series of drug and firearms charges in connection with a police raid on a White Rock house more than two years ago will have to wait 3½ months to learn his fate.

READ MORE: Crown calls for 14-year sentence on White Rock drug-house charges

In an appearance at Surrey Provincial Court July 11, sentencing for Frederic Dwayne Wilson was set for Oct. 30.

Wilson pleaded guilty a year ago to four of 15 charges that were announced the month after the May 2016 raid, which targeted a home in the 800-block of Parker Street.

READ MORE: Guilty pleas in White Rock drug-house raid

During a sentencing hearing earlier this month, federal prosecutor Edlyn Laurie asked the court to impose a 14-year sentence on Wilson – consecutive to a seven-year term he is currently serving in connection with a Vancouver matter – while defence counsel Marvin Stern submitted that a seven-year term, also consecutive, would be more appropriate.

