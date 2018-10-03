White Rock firefighters battle blaze on Marine Drive

White Rock firefighters battled a blaze at an apartment complex this morning.

Fire Chief Phil Lemire told Peace Arch News Wednesday that crews were called to a nine-unit apartment complex at the corner of Stayte Road (160 Street) and Marine Drive at 6:35 a.m.

“The fire was contained to one suite, with some water and smoke damage to the adjoining suites and the rest would not be impacted by the fire,” Lemire said.

Lemire said the building is undergoing renovations, and only one of the suites were occupied. The resident was not injured.

The fire broke out in an unoccupied suite.

“Some areas on the upper deck, flame had extended to the exterior, but you can pretty much say (the fire) was confined to the one suite,” Lemire said.

Lemire said an investigation is underway.

White Rock firefighters battle a blaze at a nine-unit apartment complex Wednesday morning. (Hanlan Honeywell photo)