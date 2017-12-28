White Rock man remembered as dedicated father and coach

White Rock father of two Todd Kargl died Dec. 15 in San Diego. (Gofundme photo)

A White Rock man who died tragically in California on Dec. 15 was a husband, father and soccer coach, as well as a “very good friend” and businessman.

Todd Kargl died from injuries suffered when he was hit by a car, a family friend confirmed the following week.

“It’s really shocking, he was visiting a friend in San Diego and was hit… as a pedestrian,” the friend told Peace Arch News. “He’s been involved in the (White Rock/South Surrey) community for a long time.”

According to U.S. media, Kargl was struck and killed just after midnight while trying to cross Interstate 8 in San Diego’s Mission Valley area.

Kargl’s family declined to comment last week, however, Coastal FC officials confirmed to PAN that he was a U12 girls coach.

A post on the club’s Facebook page describes Kargl as a coach who dedicated “many hours to enhancing the lives of young players in the community.”

A GoFundMe page launched following word of the tragedy has raised more than $6,300 to support Kargl’s family.

“As a soccer team, we are rallying behind this family that is going through one of the most trying of times,” Kara Ellis-Partovi writes on the page.

“Let’s try and meet (and hopefully surpass) our goal to help show the family that we are standing behind them!”

One Peninsula resident who knew Kargl through business – they met when she was looking for someone who could transfer old demo reel videotapes to digital media – described Kargl as “so nice.”

“We kept in touch over Facebook,” Michele Partridge, owner of The Drama Class, told PAN.

Kargl has owned Super 8 Video.ca – offering film, video and audio transfers, restorations and preservation, along with other services – since 2010.

“He was also a musician – he’d send me tracks he had made so that I could give him feedback, which I was happy to provide,” Partridge said.

“I always recommended him to anyone who needed video transferred. He was was such a nice person and very professional.”

No details of a service have been made public.