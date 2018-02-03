Crews repair a slope off Martin Street after a mudslide this week. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock mudslide ‘looks to be an isolated incident’

City officials say ‘many factors’ could have contributed to slide

City of White Rock officials say residents living near Martin Street should not be concerned, as Monday’s mudslide, which damaged several properties, “looks to be an isolated incident.”

“This incident does not increase the risk of similar incidents in other parts of the city,” city communications co-ordinator Ashley Gregerson emailed to Peace Arch News Friday on behalf of director of engineering and municipal operations Jim Gordon.

Gordon said “many factors” could have contributed to the slide, including but not limited to; hillside slope, slope materials, groundwater or surface water, Gregerson’s email states.

“A definitive answer to the cause of the slide cannot be determined without a thorough geotechnical review, even then the review may point to a number of contributing factors.”

As of Friday, everyone has been allowed back into their homes except for residents of one condo unit, as crews are still working to clear debris. Initially, residents of four homes were evacuated.

The city hired a geotechnical engineer , GeoWest Engineering Ltd., to design a temporary repair at the mudslide site, near the 1100-block of Martin Street.

White Rock deputy fire Chief Ed Wolfe told PAN Tuesday that the area impacted measured about 150 by 200 feet.

Aerial photographs of the damage show that sections of fence and concrete slid down the slope, and that a portion of the foundation of 1155 Martin St. was left exposed.

Efforts by PAN since Tuesday to speak with a city official about the slide and ongoing work have been unsuccessful.

At the city’s request, PAN emailed a list of questions Wednesday morning. A response was received Friday afternoon.

