White Rock RCMP listening for noisy vehicles

White Rock RCMP are cracking down on noisy vehicles after receiving “numerous complaints” caused by custom exhaust systems, burnouts, loud engines, braking components and more.

Police put out a news release Wednesday stating that unnecessary noise from a vehicle can result in the driver receiving a $109 violation ticket, plus two penalty points.

“We would ask all motorists to drive in a manner that limits vehicle noise and to respect the comfort of their neighbours and the community,” RCMP Const. Chantal Sears said.