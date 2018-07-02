Close-up of exhaust pipes on motorcycle. (File photo)

White Rock RCMP listening for noisy vehicles

Police say they’ve received numerous complaints

White Rock RCMP are cracking down on noisy vehicles after receiving “numerous complaints” caused by custom exhaust systems, burnouts, loud engines, braking components and more.

Police put out a news release Wednesday stating that unnecessary noise from a vehicle can result in the driver receiving a $109 violation ticket, plus two penalty points.

“We would ask all motorists to drive in a manner that limits vehicle noise and to respect the comfort of their neighbours and the community,” RCMP Const. Chantal Sears said.

Previous story
Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other
Next story
Surrey mayor revealing gang task force recommendations Tuesday

Just Posted

Surrey mayor revealing gang task force recommendations Tuesday

The announcement comes after a spate of Surrey shootings in recent weeks

Hundreds celebrate Surrey Pride at Holland Park

‘My wish is for everyone here to feel free to be here and be themselves no matter who you are’

White Rock RCMP listening for noisy vehicles

Police say they’ve received numerous complaints

For FVDED fest, 40,000 music fans will fill a Surrey park this weekend

Rapper Future, DJ Kygo are headliners at Holland Park starting Friday

Surrey man stabbed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside dies

The 26-year-old was stabbed on June 23 in Vancouver

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

PM addresses groping allegation of Creston reporter

Trudeau says he doesn’t recall ‘negative interactions’

Snow hits parts of B.C. in July

Snow covers from mountain passes and the Big White ski hill

Thai boys and coach found alive in cave where they went missing

All 12 boys and their coach were found alive says a Thai official

Trudeau congratulates Lopez Obrador on winning Mexican presidency

Donald Trump has also congratulated Lopez Obrador on winning the presidency

US plans for dismantling NKorea nukes may face resistance

John Bolton said it would be to the North’s advantage to co-operate to see sanctions lifted quickly

FBI arrest man in alleged July 4 attack plan in Cleveland

The individual was arrested for “attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization”

LA-Bron: James agrees to 4-year contract with Lakers

James is saying goodbye to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Survey shows daughters more likely to take care of parents

A B.C. woman shares struggle of taking care of aging mother

Most Read

l -->