White Rock RCMP searching for suspect after violent gas station robbery

Contributed photo White Rock RCMP released this image, in connection with a violent robbery at the 7-11 Esso Sunday.

White Rock RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a violent gas station robbery Sunday morning.

Police say the suspect entered the 7-11 Esso (1595 Nichol Rd.) at 5:15 a.m. Oct. 21 and physically assaulted and threatened the clerk before stealing cigarettes, lottery tickets and cash.

In a news release issued Tuesday, RCMP said the suspect is believed to be a man (based on the sound of his voice), did not have an accent, was of medium build and wore an orange/pink balaclava.

He was pulling a backpack on wheels, and was wearing a blue, heavy winter jacket with white stripes down the arms. The jacket had “NBM STAFF” written on the back.

Anyone with information relating to this crime is asked to contact White Rock RCMP Const. Laura Shaw at 778-593-3632, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers through www.solvecrime.ca