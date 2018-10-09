Sanitary sewer line breaks on Marine Drive

Aaron Hinks photo Metro Vancouver contractors spent Thanksgiving long weekend in White Rock at the corner of Marine Drive and Oxford Street repairing a ruptured sanitary sewer line.

A break in a Metro Vancouver sanitary sewer line at Oxford Street and Marine Drive prompted emergency repair work Thanksgiving Sunday.

Metro Vancouver spokesperson Don Bradley said staff were notified of the break at 1:30 p.m., and immediately began containment of the leak. Based on Metro Vancouver’s analysis, Bradley said, the failure likely occurred at 11:30 a.m.

Bradley said it’s too early to tell how much sewage leaked.

“We’re still gathering information on the flow rate and the scope of the leak,” he told Peace Arch News.

As of Tuesday morning, Oxford Street was closed between Marine Drive and Buena Vista Avenue. Bradley said the work could take up to three days to complete.

He confirmed the sewer line is the same one that failed on two separate occasions last year.