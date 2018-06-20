White Rock to begin Johnston Road ‘beautification’ construction

Notice warns of “some noise” from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The City of White Rock announced on Facebook Tuesday that Johnston Road streetscape construction will begin this week, from North Bluff Road to Russell Avenue.

The notice says there will be “some noise” as crews work on portions of the road service. Contractors will be working Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., “with possible extended hours during evenings and weekends, as needed.”

The project is expected to be complete by the fall.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation and patience as we work to complete the Johnston Road Streetscape Revitalization Project. We will make every effort to minimize the impact of construction on your daily routine,” the notice said.

Pre-construction for the project began May 16, businesses on Johnston Road are to remain open during the construction period.

“The construction work involves the reconstruction and beautification of Johnston Road’s streetscape, which includes safer new sidewalks, convenient crosswalks, rain gardens, and treed seating areas, to name a few exciting upgrades that will take place.”

The notice says the city will simultaneously upgrade the water and sewer infrastructure on the block, and the block to the south, “thereby ensuring capacity and reliability for this growing neighbourhood.”

There will be partial road closures on Johnston Road, between North Bluff Road and Russell Avenue, during the construction.

Several other projects are currently underway on Johnston, which have reduced traffic flow on the road. Projects underway include two towers at Miramar Plaza, and development of the 23-storey Oceana PARC tower on the 1500-block of Johnston.