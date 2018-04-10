An aerial photo of the lot the City of White Rock has announced it will expropriate for a Town Square. (Tracy Holmes photo)

White Rock wants former gas-station site for ‘Town Square’

City announces plans to expropriate

The City of White Rock is moving to expropriate land in its town centre, to create a Town Square.

According to a news release issued just after 8 p.m. Monday, property at 1510 Johnston Rd. – at the northeast corner of Russell Avenue and Johnston Road, south of the Coast Capital Playhouse – is to be acquired through the expropriation process, “as approved by Council earlier today at a closed meeting and later noted during tonight’s regular council meeting.”

“To fulfill objectives set out by the Town Centre Urban Design Plan, and in alignment with policies in the City’s Official Community Plan (OCP) that call for the creation of a Town Square at Johnston Road and Russell Avenue, White Rock is moving forward with the expropriation of land at 1510 Johnston Road in White Rock’s Town Centre,” the release states.

The lot is the former home of a gas station and has most recently been used as a parking lot to raise funds for Rotary.

Mayor Wayne Baldwin said its acquisition “is an investment which will benefit generations to come.”

“This is the first step towards providing White Rock with a publicly-owned, pedestrian-friendly Town Square in the Town Centre,” Baldwin in the release.

The square, once complete, is to include an “accessible and level ‘programmable’ area” with tables and chairs, shade trees and “other pedestrian-friendly features.”

The lot is the same area where drilling work in January frustrated area merchants.

At that time, an Imperial Oil spokesperson confirmed the work was “to collect additional environmental data associated with a former service station.”

A purchase price has not been determined, the release states.

More to come…

