White Rock warns of early-morning construction noise

A noise advisory has been issued regarding work planned for the Johnston Road and North Bluff Road intersection next week. (File photo)

The City of White Rock is advising residents living in the city’s uptown core that things could be noisier next week – and possibly longer – due to infrastructure work at the intersection of North Bluff Road and Johnston Road.

According to a notice posted to the city’s website Wednesday, its noise bylaw has been extended to allow the storm sewer and watermain work – to be undertaken by Canadian Landscaping and Civil Services, as part of the ongoing Johnston Road project – to begin as early as 5 a.m. and end as late as 7 p.m., from July 23-27.

The extension is “to minimize impacts and reduce the number of work days at the North Bluff and Johnston Road intersection,” the advisory states. “Due to the complexity of the work, additional extensions may be necessary to complete the underground storm sewer and watermain installations.”

According to the city’s noise bylaw, noise associated with such works is typically restricted to between 7:30a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

The city itself, however, is exempted from these rules.

Work scheduled next week includes excavation, removal and disposal of asphalt and fill; installation of approximately 35 metres of storm sewer and 50m of watermain; backfill, compaction and asphalt paving; and line painting and reinstatement of traffic signal timers.

Traffic will be detoured and the intersection is to be manually controlled during the day, the notice adds.

However, “access to intersection and businesses will remain open.”

Steps planned to mitigate noise include reducing the volume of travel alarms of heavy machinery, using four-stroke power tools and refraining from loud activities before 7 a.m. “unless essential to critical path,” the notice states.