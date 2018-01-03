White Rock’s first baby of ‘18 is a boy

Oscar Chu is the first baby of the new year born in White Rock. (Submitted photo)

White Rock’s first baby of 2018 is a boy.

Parents Joseph Chu and Wan Sin Winsy Lam welcomed Oscar Chu, weighing in at seven pounds and one ounce, at 2:34 p.m. on New Year’s Day at Peace Arch Hospital.

It’s the third child of Lam, who moved to Canada eight years ago from Hong Kong and now lives in South Surrey. Oscar will be joining a three-year-old and one-year-old sister.

Lam told Peace Arch News Tuesday afternoon that the newborn is “very healthy” and has been “very calm and quite” since his birth.

“He’s a nice baby,” the mother said.

Lam, who said she selected the name Oscar because of its elegance, owns North Fleetwood Montessori School.