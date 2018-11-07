White Rock’s Johnston Road is closed today for paving, according to a city notice. (File photo)

White Rock’s Johnston Road closed to traffic today

Block-long closure for paving: city

White Rock’s Johston Road, between Russell Avenue and North Bluff Road, is closed today (Nov. 7) for paving.

According to an announcement posted to the city’s website Tuesday, the work is part of the Johnston Road Revitalization project.

The contractor “is planning to pave the top and final layer of asphalt and will require to close vehicle access” along the uptown stretch, the city’s statement reads.

Pedestrian traffic and access to area businesses will remain open, it adds.

The closure is the latest imposed since work on the project began in June (following pre-construction that started mid-May).

READ MORE: Johnston Road to close for streetscape work

READ MORE: Johnston Road to close several days next month

Most Read

