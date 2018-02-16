Gloria Anne Miller, wife of DCT Chambers Trucking founder David Chambers, is missing following a dive near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Facebook photo)

Wife of trucking company owner missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday diving near Puerto Vallarta

The wife of Vernon trucking magnate David Chambers is missing in Mexico.

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday morning diving near Puerto Vallarta.

Family members have flown to Mexico to help with a search for Miller.

Global Affairs Canada were aware of the situation Friday.

“Consular officials are providing assistance to the family of Gloria Anne Miller in Canada and Mexico during this difficult time,” said spokesperson Philip Hannan. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends anxiously waiting for news.”

Hannan said Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities in Puerto Vallarta.

The family could not be reached for comment.

Chambers is the owner of DCT Chambers Trucking Ltd.

