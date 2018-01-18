Andrew Wilkinson, a Vancouver MLA running for the leadership of the BC Liberal Party, is to be in White Rock tonight. (Contributed photo)

Wilkinson to visit White Rock tonight

BC Liberal leadership candidate to be at the community centre at 7 p.m.

One of the six BC Liberals’ leadership hopefuls will be in town tonight (Thursday) to “meet with local residents.”

Andrew Wilkinson is to be at the White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave., starting at 7 p.m.

Hosted by Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies, Wilkinson is the first leadership candidate to advise of an appearance in the riding.

The visit is open to BC Liberal members, according to a party official.

Wilkinson is among candidates in the running to replace Christy Clark, who announced last July that she would be resigning as party leader effective Aug. 4.

Others vying for the role are Mike de Jong, Michael Lee, Todd Stone, Sam Sullivan and former Conservative South Surrey-White Rock MP Dianne Watts (whose resignation from that role in September triggered a byelection that put former Surrey-White Rock MLA Gordie Hogg in the seat last month).

BC Liberal members are to elect their new leader over a three-day period starting Feb. 1, with the result to be announced after the vote closes on Feb. 3.

The final leadership debate is set for 6:15-9 p.m. Jan. 23, at the Westin Bayshore in Vancouver. For information, email Kavi Bal at kavi.bal@bcliberals.com or call 604-606-6000.

