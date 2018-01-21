Windstorm whallops Surrey

Environment Canada lifts wind warning but not before storms hits region hard

A large tree fell onto a Surrey townhome at 13800 block and 102 Avenue. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

SURREY — Strong winds lashed Surrey and other regions of Metro Vancouver Sunday morning.

Over 10,000 homes were without power in Surrey with multiple outages across the city. Several trees were down and crews from BC Hydro were at work in trying to restore the power.

As of 1:30 p.m., more than 5,000 homes were still without power with 13 outages across the city.

Environment Canada lifted the wind warning for the region around noon but the winds made an impact.

In North Surrey, a large tree fell onto a Surrey townhome at 13800 block and 102 Avenue.

The storm caused high tides at Crescent Beach.

The wind speeds were reportedly in excess of 50 km/hr.

Stolen car or victim of the #bcwindstorm? One can never really tell around these parts. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/55PYNnofLb — Heather Vince (@HeatherVince) January 21, 2018

Our readers sent out their shots of the damage on social media.

Meanwhile, the crews from BC Hydro were quick to act.

Crews will be responding to an outage affecting 765 customers in #SurreyBC. Latest info once they arrive to assess: https://t.co/LBGx4y32LQ pic.twitter.com/iZug9skgWW — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 21, 2018

We’ll be responding to an outage affecting 2500 in #SurreyBC. Latest updates once crews arrive: https://t.co/wxCEyYT1PU pic.twitter.com/6v6ze6zkgh — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 21, 2018

Crews are enroute to an outage affecting 2,400 customers in #SurreyBC. They hope to arrive on-site by 6:45 & will share updates here: https://t.co/dNlwsdTzBr pic.twitter.com/mKueBBm0H5 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 21, 2018



yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Yogesh on Twitter