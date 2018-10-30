Irish Consulate General Frank Flood and German Consulate General Klaus Schmidt shake hands during the official announcement of new consulate space in Vancouver. (Ireland in Vancouver/Twitter)

With so many Irish immigrants, B.C. now home to 2nd Irish consulate

The space at The World Trade Center at Canada Place is being shared with Germany’s consulate

With so many people moving to B.C. from Ireland, that country has opened a consulate office in Vancouver.

The new office, which officially opened Monday, is the second consulate in Canada in addition to the Irish Embassy in Ottawa.

The space at The World Trade Center at Canada Place is being shared with Germany’s consulate.

About 675,000 people who identify as being of Irish descent were living in B.C. in 2016, according to the most recent Statistics Canada data. After a recession hit Ireland in 2008, Canada saw an increase in young people and families looking to move here.

This year, the federal government made roughly 10,700 working permits available for Irish citizens through the International Experience Canada holiday work program.

Through its temporary foreign worker program, the immigration ministry has reported more permits being made available to Irish citizens, from 230 in 2005 to more than 1,500 in 2014.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Calgary city council to vote on killing bid for 2026 Winter Games

Just Posted

Government red tape choking Surrey businesses, survey indicates

About 1,500, or 25 per cent of 6,000 of Surrey Board of Trade’s business contacts, respond to survey

More extreme weather beds for homeless wanted in North Surrey, Newton

B.C.’s extreme weather program launches Nov. 1, with temporary beds called to open when weather worsens

VIDEO: Vessel catches fire along Surrey Fraser River waterfront

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning as a demolition crew was taking an old vessel apart

Free tech-y talk in Surrey by Seattle artist who creates colour-changing textiles

Maggie Orth’s ‘Moving Towards Stillness’ at Surrey Art Gallery’s TechLab until mid-December

Festival to light up Surrey park for seven nights, starting when clocks fall back

Giant Lite-Brite, food trucks and more at Bear Creek Park

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

Reckless driving penalties in B.C. to rise by 20% on Nov. 1

Attorney General David Eby says fees will help lower premiums for safe drivers

Calgary city council to vote on killing bid for 2026 Winter Games

Referendum on the issue was schedule for Wednesday

With so many Irish immigrants, B.C. now home to 2nd Irish consulate

The space at The World Trade Center at Canada Place is being shared with Germany’s consulate

Man arrested after woman car-jacked in Lower Mainland

Man seen lying on the ground, handcuffed.

Justin Trudeau to visit B.C., exonerate First Nations war chiefs who were hanged

The Prime Minister is expected to personally exonerate the chiefs in a visit near Williams Lake

‘I want to leave’: Vancouver Whitecaps captain Waston looking for new home

Waston joined the Whitecaps in 2014 and became captain before the 2017 MLS season

‘Progressive’ contractors, unions call for share of B.C. public construction

NDP’s building trades rule drives up costs, Claire Trevena told

$1M unclaimed lottery ticket sold in B.C.

The winning ticket was purchased in Victoria on Jan. 3, 2018

Most Read

l -->