California woman detained at Peace Arch border crossing

A woman was detained and taken into custody on the U.S. side of the Peace Arch crossing Friday (March 23) after it turned out she was wanted on a warrant issued for multiple offences in Arizona. File photo

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers detained a 40 year-old woman on the American side of the Peace Arch crossing Friday (March 23).

The woman, from McFarland, Calif., was identified at the border as the subject of a National Crime Information Center warrant for second degree burglary, first degree criminal trespass and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

After officers confirmed the warrant, issued in Phoenix, Ariz., the woman was taken into custody by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, and was transported to Whatcom County Jail, pending extradition.

Area port director Kenneth Williams said the case illustrates that CBP officers remain diligent in efforts to intercept wanted individuals.

“Officers consistently do an outstanding job of taking people off the street that may pose a concern to our communities,” he said.

