Richmond Hospital (Wikimedia Commons)

Woman sued for thousands of dollars after giving birth in B.C. hospital

Yan Xia was admitted to Richmond Hospital six years ago and was charged $315,000

Vancouver Coastal Health is suing a mother from China for allegedly not paying thousands of dollars in medical bills after giving birth while visiting Canada.

Yan Xia delivered her baby at Richmond Hospital six years ago, according to the health authority’s statement of claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court back in April.

It argues that by accepting treatment and services in the maternity ward, Yan had agreed to pay the plaintiff at B.C.’s non-residential rates, with interest on what was owed at the rate of two per cent per month.

Yan was invoiced for roughly $313,000 on Oct. 23, 2012, according to the document.

With interest accrued during the 67 months since then, Vancouver Coastal Health could seek relief for the amount owing of an estimated $700,000 to $1.2 million.

The health authority told Black Press Media that it has neither waived or charged the interest rate at this time.

None of the allegations has been proven in court. A statement of defense has not yet been filed.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New guidelines to treat opioid-addicted teens in B.C.
Next story
Suncor refinery restart to ease B.C. gas station fuel outages

Just Posted

A new ‘weapon’ for UFV Cascades as former Tamanawis basketball standout signs

North Deltan Sukhjot Bains excited to play in Abbotsford with older brother and two old buddies

Clayton hub to meet high energy standards, provide half of required parking

Centre will be largest Canadian ‘Passivhaus’ building, but will halve parking requirements

Brass propeller nicked from White Rock home

Reward offered for safe return of weighty ‘family keepsake’

TB Vets donation $30,000 to Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

Money to be used for the purchase of a new ventilator

Naming contest underway for White Rock’s all-abilities playground

Online contest runs until July 3; playground set for late July opening

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus involved in highway collision

Multi-vehicle collision injures several, though nobody on bus was hurt;

B.C. MLA officially announces he’s running for mayor

MLA Leonard Krog says he’s ready to step down from provincial politics to run for mayor of Nanaimo

2026 would be a historic sports year for Canada

The World Cup is already coming to Canada, and Calgary is still interested in hosting Winter Olympics

Retired B.C. teacher gets invite to Property Brother wedding in Italy

Drew Scott and his fiance Linda Phan say “I do” during week-long celebration in Puglia

VIDEO: Condo case ruling shows consumer law needs changing, buyers say

High court upholds decision requiring people with original purchase agreements to pay more

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

Notorious member of the Stopwatch Gang passed away Tuesday

B.C. mother writes to fight opioid crisis

Shattered Dreams and Broken Hearts tells of the writer’s son who died of a fentanyl overdose

Missing B.C. men were on dream voyage from Panama

Last seen on Vancouver Island, wife of one man says it’s now a ‘heartbreaking’ disappearance

Most Read

l -->