Worker dies at New Westminster truck-trailer facility, coroner investigating

Officers are investigating a death in the Queensborough neighbourhood involving a semi-truck

The B.C. Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC are investigating a worker’s death at a freight-hauler loading facility in New Westminster.

New Westminster police said in a news release that the incident happened Friday morning, and that officers are investigating a death in the Queensborough neighbourhood involving a semi-truck.

It appears the worker was struck by a vehicle, BC Coroners Service spokesman Andy Watson said.

“This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with the family of this individual,” media relations officer Sgt. Jeff Scott said.

Watson says the service is still determining exactly how the worker died and whether it can make any recommendations regarding deaths in similar circumstances.

Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement is are also present at the scene.

Most Read

