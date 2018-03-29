A YouTube video posted on Monday appears to show the driver who hit two cars while going the wrong way on Highway 99. (YouTube)

Man who drove wrong way down Highway 99 dies

Vancouver man hit two cars in a fatal crash on Sunday

The man who hit two cars when he drove the wrong way down Highway 99 on Sunday has died, the BC Coroners Service said on Thursday.

The BC Coroners Service said Wednesday that the 26-year-old Vancouver man was “not expected to survive”.

RCMP said the man drove a Volkswagen Golf south on Highway 99 in the northbound lanes, starting at the southern exit from the Massey Tunnel and stopping only when he hit two cars near Highway 17.

Initially, police had thought he drove the wrong way through the Massey Tunnel as well, but on Tuesday Sgt. Lorne Lecker said he had instead crashed through the counterflow barriers south of the tunnel.

Lecker said that police have not ruled out impairment as a potential reason for the crash.

The crash sent two people who were driving northbound in their Toyota Rav 4 to hospital. One, a 48-year-old Surrey woman had unknown injuries and the other, a 19-year-old woman, has since been moved from intensive care but remains in hospital.

More to come.

