Evelyn Josephine Berger

Mar 25, 2018

Peacefully, surrounded by loving family, on Sunday, March 25, 2018, at Trillium Villa Nursing Home, Evelyn Berger passed away at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Norman Berger.

Loving mother of David (Linda) Berger and Norma (the late Neal) Gillan. Cherished grandmother of Leslie Berger (Emmie Hull), Robert Berger (Katy Leask) and Ryan Gillan (Nikol Bua). Treasured great-grandmother of Hailey, Elliott, Owen, Rosemary and Cameron.

Predeceased by her parents Victor and Ella Mills. Evelyn worked as an office manager for the Department of National Defense and the R.C.M.P. She was a life-long church member, most recently at Grace United Church, and sang in many choirs, including her church choirs, the Nightingales and the Strangway Singers.

Evelyn will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. A special thank you to the staff at Trillium Villa Nursing Home for their dedicated care of our Mother.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 1576 London Line, Sarnia on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with one hour of visitation prior.

Sympathy may be expressed through donations to the Alzheimer Society of Sarnia-Lambton or the Canadian Cancer Society (cheques only at the funeral home please).

Memories and condolences may be sent online at www.smithfuneralhome.ca

