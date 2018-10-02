COLUMN: Be thankful for our long-ignored Semiahmoo First Nations stewards

Some people wonder why many indigenous people seem to be unhappy with various levels of government, and with many proposed resource projects.

To better understand, they need look no further than Peace Arch Park, where a recent ceremony saw a long-neglected totem pole once again placed in a position of prominence.

The pole had been cast off for 10 years with no one, other than a few members of the Semiahmoo First Nation, taking any interest in it.

The replica of a traditional Haida totem pole, crafted by famous carver Mungo Martin, was originally placed at the visitors’ centre just north of the park when it opened in the 1950s. Its prominent feature is a grizzly bear. The pole was a prominent reminder to visitors that B.C. has a rich aboriginal history.

However, in those days government paid no attention to First Nations ceremonies. The general attitude was that First Nations people were to be seen, but not heard.

Five decades later, the pole was taken down to allow a new visitor centre to be built. There was no ceremony or recognition of its value.

As Semiahmoo councillor Joanne Charles said, it was “ripped out from its base” and cast aside. Members of the SFN tried to convince the provincial government to restore and raise it again.

They finally found a receptive ear in Victoria after last election. Premier John Horgan took part in the ceremony Sept. 21, and said his government was addressing an “historic wrong” as part of its commitment to reconciliation. Also taking part were representatives of the Haida, Kwakwaka’wakw and Semiahmoo nations.

“There was no ceremony when the pole first went up, there was no respect when the pole was brought down, and on behalf of the province, I want to apologize,” Horgan said.

The Semiahmoo First Nation has suffered other “historic wrongs.” For far too long, residents have had a boil-water advisory in place. Meanwhile, residents just a few hundred metres away were enjoying clean drinking water in their homes.

Outgoing White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin seemed oblivious to SFN issues when he said in 2016 that White Rock was ready to cut off the water supply to the reserve lands.

Thankfully, the federal government – belatedly – got involved and the SFN has now made a deal with Surrey to access the Metro water system.

Years ago, Surrey was going to do work in Semiahmoo Park (which it was leasing from the SFN) on property that had been used for a graveyard. That was stopped in time, but once again, it was a case of ignoring what should have been obvious.

Most residents are oblivious to the fact that this entire area was used extensively by numerous First Nations for thousands of years before anyone else showed up. These include the Katzie, Kwantlen, Musqueam, Tsawwassen, Tsleil-Waututh and Squamish nations.

Their long stewardship of land and water resources and traditions are an essential element of what makes this area so unique.

Frank Bucholtz writes Wednesdays for Peace Arch News.

