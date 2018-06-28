COLUMN: Campaigning amid symbols of arrogance, indifference

Voters in Surrey have plenty of questions about how their city is being run

Surrey residents who pay even minimal attention to city politics must have been scratching their heads in recent weeks.

One-term mayor Linda Hepner was retiring, but nobody was stepping up to take her place.

This in the second-biggest city in B.C., where a host of issues face the next council.

There was a reason for the silence. No one was going to step up until the Surrey First slate – holder of every council seat for the past seven years – announced its plans.

The first hint came last Wednesday, when Surrey First Coun. Bruce Hayne announced he was leaving the slate. Clearly, some sort of backroom struggle had taken place. The next day, three-term Coun. Tom Gill was announced as the Surrey First mayoral candidate, after remaining council members gathered at Hepner’s home to agree he would be their choice.

It’s an odd way for a dominant slate to pick a mayoral candidate, but Surrey First is nothing if not secretive. Hepner even justified the way Gill was chosen, saying no “backroom people” are involved in the selection.

Surrey First likely has a huge war chest to run this year’s campaign. The slate, which spent almost $1.2 million – mostly from developers – to win all nine seats in 2014, almost certainly accumulated a lot of money before the new rules.

However, it is not an auspicious time to try to convince residents that the slate deserves every seat again. For one thing, Hayne has left – and will run. Two others are retiring – Mary Martin and Judy Villeneuve. Another wrinkle is the interest shown by BC Liberal MLA Rich Coleman in seeking the mayor’s chair.

Most importantly, voters have a lot of questions about how their city is run.

Crime – in particular drive-by shootings – is top of mind. On Saturday, Paul Bennett, a 47-year-old registered nurse at Peace Arch Hospital, was shot in his driveway on a quiet Clayton street. This murder has shaken many people, and comes just weeks after the execution-style shooting of two teens, whose bodies were found in a rural area about five kilometres away.

Many feel that council has done little to seriously address the issue of gangs, violence and shootings.

The city is also being strongly criticized for its pro-development stance. A pet project of Gill’s, development of an environmentally sensitive area in Hazelmere, was finally laid to rest Friday when Metro Vancouver said it defied regional planning guidelines.

The city’s insistence that LRT is needed for rapid transit is also unpopular, and the related construction of a road through Hawthorne Park remains a powerful symbol of council arrogance to many. Hepner’s enthusiasm for ejecting tenants from illegal suites in Clayton because of parking concerns (a stance she later backed away from) also served as a symbol of indifference to housing-affordability concerns.

Surrey First is perceived by many as being out of touch with residents, unwilling to engage in dialogue and too entrenched.

Whether that perception will bring about a major shift will be determined in October.

Frank Bucholtz writes Wednesdays for Peace Arch News.

frank.bucholtz@gmail.com

Previous story
COLUMN: Don’t judge a man by his limbs

Just Posted

Biz group grades White Rock, Surrey

Report places White Rock 17th out of 20 in study of local red tape impacting small business

Surrey RCMP issue letter to parents

Document lists ‘warning signs’ for youth

‘This is not who we are as a city’: Surrey’s top cop

Officer in Charge issues statement in wake of gun violence

Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax to pay for $7.3 billion plan

Gas tax will go up to 18 cents a litre

Beloved preschool teacher remembered one year after being struck down in Cloverdale crosswalk

Daylily named, memorial placed for Emily Sanregret, 21

You’ll never get tired of this view

Hometown Heroes: Win 1 of 7 Grand Prizes – worth up to $2.6 million

ANALYSIS: Questions remain following polygamy sentencing

The first polygamy prosecution in over 100 years ended in Cranbrook Supreme Court this week

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Defending champions, Germany stunned as they place last in Group F

‘Agitated’ man facing charges after Transit Police officers hurt in confrontation

Police say two of their own got a concussion and a shoulder injury

Ontario doctor who induced labour without patients’ consent loses right to practise

Dr. Paul Shuen has had his certification revoked and a fine of more than $40,000

Multiple people shot at newspaper in Maryland

A witness saying a single gunman fired into the Annapolis newsroom

Former B.C. premier warns against change to proportional representation

Ujjal Dosanjh is urging voters to say No to a referendum on proportional representation

MP donates his business to charity

Dan Ruimy gives Bean Around Books to non-profit that works with youth

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

Most Read

  • COLUMN: Campaigning amid symbols of arrogance, indifference

    Voters in Surrey have plenty of questions about how their city is being run

l -->