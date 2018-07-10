COLUMN: Gangsters must be quaking in their boots

More must be done in Surrey to ensure gangs are deprived of new recruits

The Mayor’s Task Force on Gang Violence Prevention came up with good recommendations last week.

When such a complex issue is involved, it is often hard to make much progress. One report alone won’t change much.

Surrey politicians have a long tradition of mouthing platitudes and endorsing such reports, but then following up with baby steps.

Mayor Linda Hepner’s remarks were right in line with this past behaviour. “The party is over” for gangsters in Surrey, she said. Undoubtedly, they are quaking in their boots as they count the proceeds from drug sales and reload their pistols.

Figures from the city’s 2017 financial statements demonstrate what Surrey has actually done. In 2017, Surrey spent $737.2 million, while bringing in revenue of $1.024 billion. Spending on policing was $152.8 million – just over 20 per cent of total spending. That figure was up just $4 million from 2016, and this is after hiring 100 new police officers. Spending on policing was almost $20 million more than in 2015, before the impact of the new hires on the budget sunk in.

Meanwhile, Surrey continues to grow at a pace of about 1,000 residents per month. The city has added to the police force, but actual figures indicate there are 777 RCMP officers actively working at the Surrey detachment. Another 58 work on integrated teams. Some of those deal with gang-related issues.

A recent survey showed 55 per cent of residents felt public safety was a bigger problem in Surrey than in other parts of Metro Vancouver. Forty-five per cent said crime was the biggest issue. In Newton, where there have been many shootings, that figure was 58 per cent.

The task force calls for the Surrey gang enforcement team to be doubled. It wants a Surrey Centre for Community Safety to be established in the Whalley area, headed by Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

The task force wants to see comprehensive neighbourhood-specific prevention programs developed in areas that are most vulnerable. It also wants to strengthen existing programs, such as Surrey Wrap. At present, Surrey RCMP participates in 17 separate initiatives to help youth stay on the right path.

It calls for Surrey RCMP to develop an inadmissible-patron program similar to Vancouver’s Bar and Restaurant Watch. This will apply to restaurants, bars and fitness centres.

Perhaps one of the most surprising items in the task force report is the revelation that gangsters are recruiting children as young as 10.

It wants to see specific programs in elementary schools to work on keeping children out of gangs. This is a good idea, but the reality is schools are already being asked to offer education on bullying, social justice and other issues. Where will they find the time?

Ultimately, discouraging youth from entering gangs will help with the problem that plagues Surrey. However, much more must be done.

As a municipal election approaches, there needs to be robust discussion about crime, police staffing, the best police model for Surrey and the role of the broader community in depriving gangs of new recruits.

Frank Bucholtz writes Wednesdays for Peace Arch News.

frank.bucholtz@gmail.com