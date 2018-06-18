COLUMN: Policing gangs in Surrey needs detailed review

Last week’s community rally shows that more work needs to be done

A community rally at Surrey City Hall last week on the issue of gang violence attracted thousands.

Wednesday’s rally was sparked by the apparent gang slayings of two teenagers, Jaskarn (Jason) Singh Jhutty, 16, and Jaskaran (Jesse) Singh Bhangal, 17. Their bodies were found June 4 in a rural area south of Cloverdale.

Police have no evidence the two were involved in gangs, and continue to search for the killer(s).

The large attendance at the Wake Up! rally indicates many have been deeply shaken by this tragedy and are looking for answers.

There is no simple solution, but one issue raised is the effectiveness of Surrey RCMP in dealing with gang violence, which has become a regular occurrence in Surrey.

Rally organizer Gurpreet Singh Sahota said the Surrey RCMP detachment has too few officers to deal with crime. He compared the just over 800 officers in Surrey to almost 1,400 in Vancouver.

The police-to-citizen ratio is one to 450 in Vancouver, while it is one to 620 in Surrey. Considering that a third of Surrey residents are 19 and under, and police often spend an inordinate amount of time dealing with crimes connected to younger people, the ratio may be even more skewed.

Sahota asked a question that has been raised periodically. Would Surrey be better off with its own police force, rather than an RCMP detachment?

Many Surrey RCMP officers added in recent years are recruits fresh from the training academy in Regina. Most come from other parts of the country. They cannot be expected to understand the community well.

The RCMP has little experience in operating large urban detachments, other than in B.C. It also has a well-established practice of moving officers from detachment to detachment. While this is not as rigid as it used to be, it still means many Surrey officers do not stay long.

A local police force would cost taxpayers more. The Surrey RCMP does get some federal funding, however, that also means officers from Surrey are called in for federal duties from time to time, such as the recent G7 meeting in Quebec.

At one time, city police forces such as Vancouver’s were not well-respected. Training was limited; the Vancouver Police, in particular, had a number of significant corruption issues. That was many years ago. In the past 40 years, city police officers have obtained standardized training at the Justice Institute of B.C.

Delta has had its own police force for many years. They have a policy of “no call too small,” which residents are more than happy to pay higher taxes for.

Surrey RCMP officer in charge, Asst. Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, plans to ask council for a significant number of new officers. He also wants more gang-enforcement resources, necessary in the short term.

In the longer term, it would make sense to do a detailed study comparing the RCMP and a local police force – looking into such issues at how long the average RCMP officer stays in Surrey, how often RCMP officers are called out of Surrey for other duties and the differences in training.

Frank Bucholtz writes Wednesdays for Peace Arch News.

frank.bucholtz@gmail.com

Previous story
LETTERS: It just needs someone who cares
Next story
Orphans of our urban drug culture neglected again

Just Posted

Mixed emotions on Surrey’s Strip as homeless begin moving into modular units

Some in the area are hopeful as 160 transitional homes open, while others say the plan is ‘containment, not a solution’

Surrey mayor’s state of city address back on at Sheraton

New date for mayor’s fourth annual address, hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade, is September 19

Body of young man who drowned in Chilliwack Lake recovered

Searchers find 18-year-old from Surrey seven days after he disappeared

Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk is installed

The $8,500 crosswalk is complete in time for Surrey Pride festivities at Holland Park later this month

EDITORIAL: All children created equal

There are still some who justify President Donald Trump’s treatment of migrant children

VIDEO: In Surrey, ‘The Magic Flute’ opera has makings of ‘modern-day superhero movie’

Show director Dolores Scott raves about young talent in weekend production at Surrey Arts Centre

Mosquitoes out in full force already? Blame the weather

But a B.C. mosquito expert says the heat wave will help keep the pests at bay

Man pleads not guilty in 1987 slayings of B.C. couple

William Talbott of SeaTac was arraigned Tuesday in Snohomish County Superior Court

New GOP plan: Hold kids longer at border – but with parents

Move would ease rules that limit how much time minors can be held with their parents

Without a big data strategy, Canadians at risk of being ‘data cows’

Presentation said artificial intelligence could give Facebook and Amazon even more power

Five B.C. families stuck in Japan as Canada refuses visas for adopted babies

Lawyer points to change in American policy around adoptions from Japan

It may be ‘lights, camera, action!’ for talented B.C. doctor

Rob Forde is waiting to hear if he’ll become The Basement Doctor in his own reality show

Fake attempted abduction not funny to B.C. neighbourhood residents

Two teenage boys won’t face criminal charges after scaring girl

Police find capsized boat near Tofino, 3 men still missing

Five men were aboard the boat when it sank off Vancouver Island early Monday morning

Most Read

l -->