EDITORIAL: End of the line for Surrey MP

While it was a positive move for Surrey-area MP Randeep Sarai to step down as chair of the Liberal Pacific caucus this week, it’s time for a more impactful one.

Sarai should be ejected from the Liberal party as a whole and, ultimately, step down as federal representative for Surrey Centre.

While there’s good argument to be made that his expulsion should be a direct result of embarrassing his party leader – and our prime minister – Justin Trudeau on the world stage by inviting an attempted murderer along for a poorly received tour of India last week, it is his silence in its wake that is even more egregious.

Certainly, soon after the incident, a statement was issued: “I alone facilitated his request to attend this important event. I should have exercised better judgment, and I take full responsibility for my actions.”

This was followed by a tweet Tuesday evening: “I want to again apologize for my role in recent unfortunate events. Moving forward, I will be exercising better judgment. As I don’t want to distract from the good work of the Pacific Caucus, I will be stepping down as caucus chair.”

However, while issuing public statements might result in some degree of damage control, Sarai’s lack of accountability is evident in his lack of public discussion. Such interaction could include a proper explanation for why he invited Jaspal Atwal – a man convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister in 1986 – to a reception with Trudeau in Mumbai hosted by Canada’s high commissioner, and how Atwal ended up posing for a photograph with Trudeau’s spouse, Sophie Grégoire. It could include more detail about any relationships between Atwal and elected officials, as the man had previously been photographed with Sarai and other federal Liberal officials, including Surrey-Newton MP Sukh Dhaliwal, as well as been invited to a 2012 BC Liberal budget speech in the legislature.

Instead, requests for interview go unanswered.

Sarai would not be the first politician to fade into the background once elected – or to go into hiding when the political waters get turbulent. We’ve seen such behaviour from public servants from across the political spectrum.

Enough’s enough.

Running for office – for the right reasons – is commendable. Once in office, that politician has a responsibility to not just issue statements, but answer questions. Otherwise, the seat would be better left vacant.