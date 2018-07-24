EDITORIAL: Heat is on to take care

Enjoy summer’s high temperatures with care

If there was any doubt as to when summer would truly show itself in the Lower Mainland, Mother Nature shattered that in recent weeks, delivering a season that broke heat records across the country – and it seems she’s not quite done.

While the Semiahmoo Peninsula and surrounding communities haven’t been experiencing the brutal heat wave that hit eastern Canada – killing more than 70 in Quebec alone – the highs have been high enough to prompt heat warnings from those who monitor the trends.

An advisory issued by Environment Canada a week ago noted the temperatures “are not out of the ordinary for this time of year.”

“However, please be aware of the health risks associated with hot weather.”

While things cooled off somewhat late last week, the mercury returned its climb to the 30-degree mark over the weekend – and it’s expected to stay in that range for at least a week.

The latest advisory, issued Monday, warns of an “extended stretch of very warm weather.”

READ MORE: UPDATED: Severe heat wave to hit B.C.’s south coast

So, while sun-worshippers are likely celebrating, the safety message should not be shelved.

Oftentimes, heat-danger stories hit the headlines when pets are found suffering the dire consequences that can result from leaving them in parked vehicles on hot days.

This is an important message, absolutely.

But it’s also important to remember that the same dangers also apply to people of all ages, and can profoundly impact certain groups, including young children, pregnant women, seniors, people with chronic illness and those working or exercising outside.

Heat exhaustion, heat stroke, swelling of hands and feet, and muscle cramps are among a few of the ailments that can be caused by over-exposure to heat or over-exertion in the heat.

As Monday’s advisory notes, the best thing to do is be prepared: stay hydrated; avoid sunburn by staying in the shade as much as possible and using sunscreen; spend time in air-conditioned spaces each day; and never leave children or pets alone in parked cars.

If there’s a senior in your life, be sure to check in on them, too.

And remember, there is an increased fire hazard that comes with extended periods of hot, dry weather. Be responsible with cigarettes and obey the fire bans.

Cooler days will eventually return, but until then, enjoy the heat with care.

