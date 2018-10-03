EDITORIAL: It’s time for Surrey and White Rock election candidates to stand and deliver

With Oct. 20 election date looming, time is running out for political hopefuls to speak up

Contrary to a popular belief, the media are in the business of breaking the news – not making the news.

We, of course, dig for facts and pursue apparent inconsistencies and injustices when and where we can, and we do our level best to pass on any information we believe would be of interest.

But those who cherish a vision of the reporter who has time for a leisurely rummage for precious tidbits of news are living in a perceived past far removed from the increased pace and reduced resources of today’s speed-of-light media environment.

Those with something important to share – some message they feel that needs to be delivered to readers’ doorsteps – are dreaming if they are waiting for the media to somehow get around to discovering it through a process of osmosis.

In an era when loudmouths and braggarts do all they can to unfairly seize the spotlight and control the narrative, legitimate voices cannot afford to be squeamish about stepping up. It is a war for attention, and the victors will be those who communicate with clarity and without delay – which can still be done within the bounds of civil discourse.

Which brings us to the current civic election. October is here, all-candidates meetings have begun and the community will be going to the polls in a little over two weeks. Now is the time for politicians to be heard.

In Surrey, candidates are well out of the gate with a plethora of issues – even though many seem to be raised by incumbents who have certainly had opportunity to at least mention them in years and terms past.

But in White Rock, while there are many individuals looking for votes, to this point we have heard little meaningful incentive for people to cast them.

Perhaps you consider your small circle of associates – and the dedicated but few council watchers – to be representative of the whole. But to most, you are only a name on a sign. The only way they will know what you stand for is if you announce specifics loudly and clearly.

For years, we have heard the rumblings about the status quo. We know full well there are those who embrace the current vision of the city and those who are appalled by it.

If there were ever a time to deliver a compelling plea for voters’ support, that time is now.

