EDITORIAL: More than simply showing up

In a sea of civic candidates, there’s really only one disadvantage to being an incumbent

No matter whether you are one of the more than half-a-million Surrey residents or the 20,000 White Rock residents, if you’re voting in Saturday’s civic election your choice likely comes down to how much you like the direction of the current leadership.

If you appreciate their efforts over the past four years, you will likely want to re-elect incumbents to remain in charge for the next four.

If you don’t – and if you want your vote to count – you will not only have to find somebody whose vision you don’t oppose, you will have to play the odds on who can gather enough votes to unseat them.

Such is the problem with our version of democracy, especially when there is a broad playing field with a plethora of players. Even if there is widespread upset with the current state of affairs (and that’s a big ‘if,’ as those who speak loudest don’t necessarily have the most voices), incumbents typically have an edge.

In massive 316-sq.-km Surrey, with eight vying for the mayoralty, 48 for eight councillor seats and 27 for six school board trusteeships, the incumbents have a clear advantage.

In tiny 5.13-sq.-km White Rock, with six vying for the mayoralty, 22 for six councillor seats and just two for the lone school board trusteeship, the odds for incumbents increases even more.

White Rock’s ruling council incumbents have one more head start over Surrey’s. There have been no obvious cracks in their coalition. If you like what you see when you roam the village-like city, you don’t have to look hard to see who’s accountable, as candidates are clearly labelled.

Surrey’s council incumbents, by contrast, have suffered more than just a fissure since their party’s last two clean sweeps. This year the ruling slate split in half, with only three of the six returning players staying faithful and the other three reforming under a new banner.

Of course, there is one more aspect that might complicate your decisions – whether to vote by slate or by individual voices. And in this consideration, to ensure open debate, we suggest you always vote for the latter, regardless of party affiliation.

And this is, perhaps, the only disadvantage to being an incumbent. Voters can reflect on politicians’ time in office, and decide which individuals said and did enough to make a difference, and which merely collected a paycheque for simply showing up.

