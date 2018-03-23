Civic election signs in the City of Surrey in 2014. (Evan Seal file photo)

EDITORIAL: Onus on voters not politicians

Some will argue that the political-party system has led to improvements in their city

There was once a time when electing individuals to govern your community was more akin to the way lawyers select a jury.

You would select from among a specified number of peers, presumably those who are sympathetic to your overall vision.

The party system has certainly made the process less time-consuming for voters. In the case of civic slates, a like-minded group of individuals presents themselves under one banner and, if they collectively speak for you, it can make your choice simple across-the-board. If not, it effectively narrows your options.

However, political parties also bring with them one much-discussed negative, particularly as we close in on the 2018 fall elections – when one party dominates and conducts all meaningful discussion behind closed doors in caucus, prior to making decisions that affect our communities and wallets for years to come.

Some point to Surrey’s council (with nine of nine members elected under the Surrey First banner) and to White Rock’s council (with four of seven members elected under the White Rock Coalition banner) as cases in which the electorate has felt shut out of the decision-making process once their votes were cast for a newly extended term four years ago.

Some will argue that this process has led to improvements in their city. Others, less so.

The issue for voters who are discontent with this party system is that it is becoming less and less likely for a true independent to get elected at any level of politics, particularly in a massive municipality like Surrey (est. pop. 520,000) but even in tiny White Rock (est. pop. 20,000).

Without the backing of a political machine, how does an individual get noticed in the din?

The solutions must come from the voters, as the politicians can’t be relied upon to make improvements to this system. The current one, after all, is the one under which the successful ones were elected to power.

Voters must take more notice of the candidates who are brave enough to step up, whether on or off a slate. If they find the right party, but a wrong individual, they must resist the urge to vote them all in in one fell swoop.

And if an independent candidate – or seven, or nine – says something that’s worth heeding, you as a supporter should engage other potential voters and create a groundswell from the grassroots.

In short, the onus is on you.

 

Previous story
LETTERS: Easy to buy firearms

Just Posted

High-speed rail ‘could help relocation’

South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg talks trains, firearms and controversial summer-jobs program

Bookkeeper charged with fraud after allegedly pocketing $200K, Surrey police say

RCMP say they’re not naming former employee in order to protect identity of victim company

Rally against Kinder Morgan pipeline planned in Surrey today

People intend to rally outside Surrey MP’s office, as part of national day of action against pipeline project

ID of South Surrey hit-and-run driver still a mystery

Police still also looking for potential witness to serious-injury incident

Tar Sands tales in Surrey: Why book authors gassed up for trip to Alberta

March 29 event at SFU Surrey campus to feature co-authors Hern, Johal and others

First United selling 62 years of collected items

White Rock church sale set for March 24

Installation complete for Alex Fraser Bridge cable collars

The collars will continue to be operated manually

Greens’ Elizabeth May, NDP’s Kennedy Stewart join B.C. anti-pipeline protest

The two politicians could be arrested for violating a court injunction

B.C. man shot by police in 2017 pleads guilty to string of offences

Kaymen Winter gets two years, opts for trial on two charges related to Salmon Arm car wash shooting

Are you going to turn off the lights for Earth Hour?

BC Hydro report says fewer people in the province are taking part, but feel it’s still important

Marijuana edibles won’t be regulated in 2018

Health Canada says edible regulation is still more than a year away

5 to start your day

A woman takes issue with students’ attempt at a joke, a suspicious package at a tax centre, and more

Missing Vancouver man may be in Vernon area

Brent Galster, 62, last seen at a Vernon ATM in December

McMaster out, Bolton in as Trump’s national security adviser

President Donald is replacing National security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton

Most Read

  • EDITORIAL: Onus on voters not politicians

    Some will argue that the political-party system has led to improvements in their city

l -->