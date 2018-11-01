EDITORIAL: Road sense knows no season

The spookiest night of the year may be behind us, but road safety is no less important

Every year, just before Halloween, reminders about the importance of road safety – from ICBC, from the police, and from schools and safety advocates alike – are broadcast far and wide to residents in communities across the province.

The last week of October, of course, is a perfect time for such a refresher, considering that this time of year is something of a perfect storm for problems on the road – and potentially dire ones, at that.

By late in the month, any shred of summer memories are in the rearview mirror – even the odd burst of late-September are but a memory, replaced instead by rain and darkness that falls earlier by the day.

Throw in an evening full of eager trick-or-treaters roaming the streets – many of whom are wearing dark costumes – and it’s easy to understand the need for such safety bulletins, especially in cities like Surrey and White Rock, both of which have many bustling residential neighbourhoods.

But while the spookiest night of the year is now behind us – and youngsters are just now coming down from their sugars highs – the road-safety reminders are no less important.

In fact, with daylight savings time upon us – don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour this weekend – staying safe while outdoors, either while driving, cycling or walking, is paramount.

Many of the tips ICBC offers for Halloween safety are still relevant the rest of the fall and winter. While driving at night – or at anytime, really – stay below the posted speed limit in residential areas, and if you are out for a walk or a bike ride, be sure to wear bright, reflective costumes, err… clothing.

Most road-safety tips are, of course, just common sense. Follow the rules of the road, exercise caution, and stay aware of surroundings – by now, we should all know the drill.

And though it should also be common sense by now, one other thing also bears repeating – don’t drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

There are other things you can do to prepare for the season, as well.

With heavy rains likely on the way – rainfall warnings were already in effect earlier this week – it’s important to make sure your vehicle is ready to tackle such conditions.

Ensure that headlights and tail lights are in working order; replace wiper blades, and to really get a jump on things, beat the December rush and get snow tires installed now, because whether anyone wants to admit it or not, winter is just around the corner.

Let’s stay safe out there.

Previous story
LETTERS: Homeless claims unjustifiable

Just Posted

Surrey couple teaches painting to Latin American community

Weekly classes started as a way to give back, couple says

Estheticians and massage therapists sought to help Delta stroke survivors

The Lipstick Project provides hair, nail and massage services to those facing serious health issues

Surrey residents charged in western Canada crime network bust

Nearly $3 million worth of drugs, weapons and vehicles were seized across four provinces

Researchers rejoice: Cloverdale Library receives more records with genealogy recognition

More genealogical information than ever before to be available through Cloverdale Library

South Surrey RV residents dispute legality of eviction

Parklander resident says property owners ‘treat us like garbage’

TransLink to spend nearly $10,000 to outfit buses with Kevlar ‘tire socks’

Officials say the system is more efficient than buying heavier-duty winter tires

Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors

The Alberta MP said the jury-secrecy rule prevents jurors from seeking help

Trudeau announces funding to build nuclear medicine hub in B.C.

The new 2,500-square-metre building in Vancouver will house a particle accelerator

VIDEO: Moms Gone Wild thrill Canucks crowd

Flash mob Thriller routine at Rogers Centre on Halloween night.

Canucks Report: Vancouver finishes October atop Pacific Division

Rookie sensation Pettersson produces 10 points in 8 games

UBC Okanagan research determines oxygen may help dementia patients

Oxygen therapy proves beneficial for some people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Grizzly killed after attacking man, injuring B.C. conservation officer

A man was attacked while running his dogs along Wycliffe Forest Service Road on Oct. 20, B.C. Conservation Officer Service said.

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe has bail decision in unrelated assault pushed back

Sagmoen’s matter will move to the judicial case manager Nov. 7 to fix a date for decision

BC resident calls for national plan to tackle plastic

Shuswap petition calls for zero plastic waste in Canada by 2030

Most Read

l -->