EDITORIAL: Road sense knows no season

The spookiest night of the year may be behind us, but road safety is no less important

Every year, just before Halloween, reminders about the importance of road safety – from ICBC, from the police, and from schools and safety advocates alike – are broadcast far and wide to residents in communities across the province.

The last week of October, of course, is a perfect time for such a refresher, considering that this time of year is something of a perfect storm for problems on the road – and potentially dire ones, at that.

By late in the month, any shred of summer memories are in the rearview mirror – even the odd burst of late-September are but a memory, replaced instead by rain and darkness that falls earlier by the day.

Throw in an evening full of eager trick-or-treaters roaming the streets – many of whom are wearing dark costumes – and it’s easy to understand the need for such safety bulletins, especially in cities like Surrey and White Rock, both of which have many bustling residential neighbourhoods.

But while the spookiest night of the year is now behind us – and youngsters are just now coming down from their sugars highs – the road-safety reminders are no less important.

In fact, with daylight savings time upon us – don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour this weekend – staying safe while outdoors, either while driving, cycling or walking, is paramount.

Many of the tips ICBC offers for Halloween safety are still relevant the rest of the fall and winter. While driving at night – or at anytime, really – stay below the posted speed limit in residential areas, and if you are out for a walk or a bike ride, be sure to wear bright, reflective costumes, err… clothing.

Most road-safety tips are, of course, just common sense. Follow the rules of the road, exercise caution, and stay aware of surroundings – by now, we should all know the drill.

And though it should also be common sense by now, one other thing also bears repeating – don’t drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

There are other things you can do to prepare for the season, as well.

With heavy rains likely on the way – rainfall warnings were already in effect earlier this week – it’s important to make sure your vehicle is ready to tackle such conditions.

Ensure that headlights and tail lights are in working order; replace wiper blades, and to really get a jump on things, beat the December rush and get snow tires installed now, because whether anyone wants to admit it or not, winter is just around the corner.

Let’s stay safe out there.