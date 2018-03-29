EDITORIAL: Search for answers

We can’t discount the wisdom in youth

Some might say that wisdom is wasted on the youth – they’re too young to know its value, and too immature to know what to do with it.

But youth of today – specifically, those in the U.S. demanding tougher gun laws, and those in Canada who are supporting that call – are proving by the day that their words of wisdom deserve our full attention.

These aren’t kids mouthing off about a cause just because everyone else is, and because joining in is the “cool” thing to do, even if they know nothing about the issue. These soon-to-be-voters aren’t speaking out because they have nothing else to do, or simply want attention.

They see a problem – many of them are living with the heartbreaking consequences of it not being addressed long ago – and they’re doing what they can to see it change.

Their message, boiled down, is simple: keep us safe.

It’s certainly not too much to ask.

One question posed by many is fair: what, if not the deaths of 17 innocent students and teachers, and the deaths of many more before them, will it take?

While we’re fortunate Canada doesn’t have mass shootings of the scale or frequency of the U.S., gun violence does exist here and happens more than in most other developed nations – making that question no less relevant north of the border.

Last week, our federal government tabled a proposed bill to tighten the sale and tracking of firearms and expand background checks. According to the feds, while the national crime rate has been decreasing, shootings are increasing. They’re looking to create legislation that benefits public safety and police work but isn’t unreasonable toward law-abiding gun owners.

It’s heartening to see how young people in the U.S. have taken the lead in making demands. They might be too young to know how the system works, but that’s a point in their favour because they’re asking questions others wouldn’t.

As those behind the March 14 school walkout in the U.S. clearly stated, in the wake of such tragedy, thoughts and prayers aren’t enough.

We can’t discount the messages of our youth, we can only hope they get the answers others can’t.

