EDITORIAL: Seasonal sentiments

The Christmas and Boxing Day build-up is over.

For some, it evokes a sigh of relief, for others, perhaps sadness that the festivities have, for the most part, come to an end.

It’s time to restore order in the house, get back to work and perhaps start prepping the kids for the inevitable return to school.

Hopefully, the season was, and continues to be, the most wonderful time of the year for many, and that Dec. 25 was filled with love, laughter and exclamations of appreciation for gifts received.

It’s how it should be, really, regardless of how, with who, or even if, people choose to celebrate; regardless of religion or other beliefs.

The bottom line is, Christmas, minus the gifts, is how every day should be: filled with love and kindness for others, free of judgment and surrounded by those who make us feel fulfilled.

It’s also important to remember, however, that Christmas is not all of these things for each and every one. In fact, for some – for far too many – it’s not any of these things.

There are many people, many of them seniors, who spend the day alone.

There are children who don’t receive gifts.

And, there are families who have to endure another – or perhaps a first – special occasion without a loved one.

The latter isn’t unique, by any means. On a daily basis, relatives, friends and colleagues pass away, and often “before their time”.

As difficult as any loss is, fathoming a violent cause into the equation is something few can imagine.

But sadly, that isn’t unique either.

Prominent in more recent memory is Const. John Davidson. The Abbotsford police officer was shot and killed last month in the line of duty.

For South Surrey mother Jennifer Brooks, Monday was her third without her son, Hudson, who was shot and killed by police in July 2015. Brooks said last week – after learning about charges against the officer accused of firing the fatal shot – that she now had at least some peace for the holiday.

So, for those who are fretting over having not given or received quite the right gift, as well as those who are quite appropriately still basking in the joy of the season, perhaps a moment of pause.

Tis the season for many things. May everyone, if nothing else, receive a little peace.