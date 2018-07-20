EDITORIAL: Talk about parkade uses

As shown by recent events both internationally and in White Rock, communication is an acquired skill

Oral communication is an acquired skill.

Done well – using the right words and inflection to convey the intended message – the world can run a little smoother for the speaker.

Done poorly, it can result in a hornet’s nest for all sides.

Case in point, while the rest of the world focuses on U.S. President Donald Trump’s sad display with Russian President Vladimir Putin – and multiple weak attempts to ‘set the record straight’ – we will focus on a far less momentous exchange closer to home.

When frequent White Rock council critic Roderick Louis asked at a public hearing last week whether the city still planned to have non-parking uses in its controversial waterfront parkade now under construction – and which some have claimed will be a costly, underused white elephant – he might well have used a few more descriptors than necessary, but his query was on point.

Noting that in last year’s pitch to garner support for the controversial project, city staff put forth a number of suggested uses for the off-season – everything from covered farmers markets and art shows to “archery, ball hockey, table tennis, in-line skating, skateboarding, scooter riding and cycling” – Louis wanted to know if that would happen.

The city’s response was succinct.

“There were some ideas brought forward for potential off-season activities in the parkade,” a senior city staffer said. “But my sense is the parkade is being constructed for providing parking.”

No more was said by any politician or bureaucrat present, their message clear.

Or so it seemed.

Following Peace Arch News’ reporting of the news, the city posted an online message reiterating its earlier plan to accommodate the above uses: “The PAN article also makes it seem that Mr. Johannsen’s comment, ‘the parkade is for parking’ eliminates all the potential arts/sports items listed in the July 24, 2017 report. This is not the case…”

Asked what design changes were taking place to allow such activities, city staff assured none are needed.

So… while White Rock residents and visitors can look forward to perusing artists’ creations and farm-fresh edibles in their new four-storey parkade – that is, when it is not being used by archers for target practice – we suggest the city set aside at least one level for classroom use, where all civic leaders can be trained in the art of effective communication.