Letter writers suggest a report received from Discover Surrey – contracted to run Tourism White Rock – gave an incomplete message. (Sterling Cunningham photo)

‘High marks for natural beauty’

Re: Tourism report gives White Rock high marks, March 21.

I love my town, but I wish this council would give as much listening time to the taxpaying citizens of White Rock as it has to ‘Discover Surrey’ and the $100-tourists.

Charles Fast, White Rock

I see that White Rock Coun. Grant Meyer and Mayor Wayne Baldwin were quick to take credit for the tourism report.

I am sorry to burst their overblown egos. If they read the report carefully, the visitors gave high marks to White Rock for its ocean, fish and chips, restaurants, boardwalk and the beach.

The high marks were for the natural beauty of the city! Not for the destruction of the ‘hump.’

The council and the city were accused early last year of ignoring the boardwalk – allowing the plants and shrubs to overgrow through the fences, and allowing all the boardwalk signs to deteriorate. If Meyer and Baldwin had bothered to walk around, they would have noticed the deterioration.

I suggest that they focus on the massive chaos they have created with approval of mega construction projects without due consideration to the impact on the businesses and the residents.

Aroon Shah, White Rock

I am glad to see a positive spin on the latest tourism report.

One comment made was that “a hotel with an ocean view would do very well.”

I’m a little concerned that Cathy James, the executive director of Discover Surrey, contracted to run Tourism White Rock, isn’t aware that such a hotel – the Ocean Promenade Hotel – is sitting prominently on the waterfront and has been since 2003, and is doing very well.

Not sure if White Rock is a priority of Discover Surrey.

Rick Simpson, White Rock

