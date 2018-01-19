Keven Drews and his wife Yvette. (Photo submitted)

LETTER: Gut-wrenching cancer column made this 67-year-old want to do better in life

Keven Drew’s story inspired me to embrace my life, love my kids and grandkids a little more

The Editor,

Re: “A lesson in living,” the Now-Leader online.

Hey Beau, you made this 67 -year old man cry this morning reading your piece.

Why? Why did you make me cry? Well, I have kids the age of you and Keven. To imagine them going through this, it makes my soul scream to even think about it.

What a positive young man who, in the face of certain death, can go on and raise his kids. He is an inspiration to me personally.

I lost my wife to cancer 13 years ago. I know the devastation that this disease wreaks on a family. My soul died for five years after she passed. I didn’t want to be here but my kids kept me going.

But I have moved on from that. I fight back against cancer by riding my bike in the Ride to Conquer Cancer each August, I encourage you to participate this year.

Anyway I digress. I have a list I ride with each year and Keven’s name will be on it, along with an unfortunately growing list of friends who have been taken by cancer.

I am exactly nine weeks out from a knee replacement and I have been whining and moaning about the hard recovery. It just fades to nothing hearing of Keven.

I will do better. I wont complain. I will embrace my life, love my kids a little more, love my grandkids more. I will call friends I have not talked to for far too long.

That’s all down to you, my friend, and your wonderful story.

Please pass my thoughts and prayers on to Keven and his family. He is a brave, brave young man – braver than I could ever hope to be.

Keith Sutton, Surrey

 

Previous story
Facing reality of death, Surrey man learns real meaning of life

