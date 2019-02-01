LETTER: Merchants losing parking to construction projects

Editor:

Why does the city allow contractors to spread out construction material, equipment and shacks in parking spaces?

Marine Drive is a clear example of where the city has no concern as to the livelihood of the merchants, lost business, so the contractors can waste parking spots to store material.

Lack of parking means lost revenue for businesses, whereas the contractors could take space elsewhere some distance away. No cost to the contractor as they just charge the city more for the project.

The same problem existed on Johnston Road during construction.

Lost parking meant nothing to the city, but the merchants suffered. Come on, city, think of where your bread and butter is coming from.

Byrne McNamara, White Rock