LETTER: Patients, families should get free parking at Surrey hospital

Re: “McCallum vows to abolish pay parking at city hall, near hospital,” the Now-Leader, Oct. 10.

In past Surrey elections, the issue of hospital pay parking had been raised but it fell on deaf ears. This is a very serious problem in and around Surrey hospitals.

On one hand, hospital parking lots charge very high rates, and on the other hand, the City of Surrey has eliminated free parking on every road around the hospitals.

It seems obvious that Fraser Health Authority and City of Surrey are understandably in unison to loot the patients in the name of pay parking at the worst of times, particularly when they are sick and have no option but to come to the hospital. This needs to be stopped.

Give patients a break, allow patients and their visiting families to have the option of free parking on the adjacent roads.

No matter who is elected to council, they should give immediate heed to address this issue. This pickpocketing of patients in the name of pay parking is hurtful.

Kalwant Singh Sahota, Delta