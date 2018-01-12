(Black Press file photo)

LETTER: Proposed TransLink development cost charge ’carefully researched’

TransLink vice-president Geoff Cross responds to Delta staff calling development charges a ‘hard sell’

I read with interest reporter Grace Kennedy’s article from Dec. 21, 2017 (“Metro Vancouver, TransLink development cost charge a ‘hard sell,’ says Delta staff”).

The proposed development cost charge (DCC) went through a significant and inclusive region-wide consultation process beginning in 2016, after the Mayors’ Council identified it as a reasonable way of having “growth pay for growth.” We’ve worked closely with staff and elected officials from across the region to ensure our municipal partners had the opportunity to provide input into the framework and rates for the DCC, which will help fund transit improvements in their regions.

The revenue from a DCC will be used exclusively to fund much-needed capital projects, including 56 Expo/Millennium Line cars and 24 Canada Line cars and upgrades to Expo/Millennium Line and Canada Line stations. It will also help fund more bus improvements, like those recently made to the 601 and 620 in Delta.

Our proposed rates for the DCC have been carefully researched. They’ll be set at levels that will support transit expansion without influencing housing affordability nor future patterns of development. Importantly, affordable-rental housing projects will be excluded from the charge.

Next steps for TransLink include an approval from the province. Once that happens we will continue to work with key stakeholders and the development industry to finalize the structure and rates for the transit DCC.

Geoff Cross

Vice President, TransLink Planning and Policy

Previous story
ZYTARUK: Who doesn’t like a good chow-down?
Next story
LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Just Posted

Pedestrian struck on 192 Street in South Surrey

Police say man suffered life-threatening injuries

Cyclist sent to hospital after being hit by garbage truck in Surrey

Witness at scene said man was thrown under truck and his legs were run over by rear axles

Surrey RCMP search for missing 18-year-old, Sachdeep Dhoot

Sachdeep has been missing since Tuesday (Jan. 9), was last seen in Newton

Accused cop killer makes second court appearance

Oscar Arfmann appeared briefly in Abbotsford court Friday morning

Surrey mayor says 160 ‘emergency’ houses for homeless will change 135A Street

Province says 160 transitional housing units to open in Whalley in early spring

Archeological testing begins at Memorial Park

Site designated for White Rock city upgrade deemed of interest to several First Nations

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

High school teachers hope jiu-jitsu will instill discipline, self-confidence in students

New program’s goal is to help kids who need a positive environment to learn, grow, and exercise

Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

City bylaw will come into effect this summer

If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence

‘We will have more wacky weather in 2018 … as the world continues to warm’

UPDATE: Mini Pop Kids cancel concert date in Surrey

Victoria and Kelowna the other two B.C. stops for ‘high-energy, interactive’ touring show

2017 home sales below 2016 record, but far above average: B.C. real estate association

About 5,700 sales were recorded in December, up 21.5 per cent over same period last year

B.C. woman’s anti-abortion beliefs a roadblock for summer jobs grant

Requirement to support reproductive rights in funding application angers some faith-based groups

Most Read