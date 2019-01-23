B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix (B.C. government)

LETTER: Seniors home care, day programs expanding, Adrian Dix says

B.C. health minister responds to latest Seniors Advocate report

Re: Home care declines as B.C. senior population grows (Black Press Media news report, Jan. 9)

I would like to respond to Tom Fletcher’s article regarding the Office of the Seniors Advocate Monitoring Report. The report covers the 2017/18 fiscal year, ending March 31, 2018, which predates our government’s seniors plan, and the historic investment made in seniors care in Budget 2018.

Our government is investing $1.048 billion over three years to improve care for seniors, including investments in primary care, home health, residential care, assisted living and respite services. The Seniors Advocate Report supports the government’s decision regarding implementing a substantial seniors strategy, and we will be referring to it in measuring the progress our plan.

To address the increase in seniors waiting to attend adult day programs we are providing $75 million over the next three years to expand this. As an example, Island Health has planned for 7,400 more spaces. By increasing these spaces, we will help seniors continue living in their homes longer, delay or avoid moving to residential care, and will better support caregivers and give them the relief they need.

A total of $240 million is being invested to increase direct care hours for seniors to an average of 3.36 hours per patient per day by 2021. More educational spaces for health-care assistants are being created across B.C. to help support this. And, through the Health Sector Statutes Repeal Act, continuity of care for seniors will improve with improved job security and stability for health care staff.

We look forward to working with the Seniors Advocate to monitor and review how these investments in seniors are benefiting them, and to ensure the best of care.

Adrian Dix

B.C. Minister of Health

Victoria

Previous story
COLUMN: Free parking a move in right direction

Just Posted

Team BC’s having fun, ‘feeling good’ about back-to-back victories

A junior curling team, based out of Langley, has yet to lose a game in the national championships.

Dr. Lipjob avoids jail, gets 30-day suspended sentence

She will have to serve the 30 days in prison if she commits a breach during her two-year’s probation

Surrey farmers taking stock of revamped Canada Food Guide

Products that were once big at the table — like meat and dairy — have been put on the back-burner

VIDEO: ‘The dog picks the job’: Meet the newest member of the Surrey RCMP

Cambria, a labrador-golden retriever mix, is the first victim services dog at the detachment

Cloverdale’s Dan Gibbons remembered for his devotion, humour

Longtime local served with RCMP for more than 35 years

Canada’s archive buys rare book that hints at Nazi plans for North America

The 1944 book may have served as a blueprint for a Nazi purge

Teravainen’s 3 points lift Hurricanes to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver heads into all-star break on losing note

B.C. hospital apologizes for veteran’s five-day hallway stay

Clinical director of Victoria General Hospital says case of retired veteran ‘definitely excessive’

Speaker Darryl Plecas says ‘justice’ needed for legislature employees

Plecas spoke to media at the opening of a pedestrian and cycling bridge in Abbotsford Wednesday

Advocate hopes B.C. legislature scandal leads to more transparency

‘Depressing’ that it takes a scandal to inspire freedom of information reform, says Sara Neuert

Ex-Mountie involved in Taser death at Vancouver airport sues government

Kwesi Millington claims he acted in accordance with RCMP training

47 men arrested by Vancouver police for allegedly seeking sex with teenage girls

Seven of those arrested have been charged as part of a two-month operation

Richmond businesses struggle to hire and keep staff because of high cost of housing

Chamber of commerce calls for diverse housing options, redevelopment of George Massey corridor

LETTER: Seniors home care, day programs expanding, Adrian Dix says

B.C. health minister responds to latest Seniors Advocate report

Most Read

l -->